Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a huge win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening.

The 127-110 win over the Magic improved them to 23-13 on the season in 36 games, and the Magic fell to 7-28 in their first 35 games.

After the win, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo and his post can be seen embedded below.

The two-time MVP had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the game.

After winning the NBA Championship last season, they look like a team who will be contending for a title this season as well.

Meanwhile, the Magic are nowhere near even being a playoff team, but do have intriguing prospects on the roster.

The two teams will meet in Orlando once again on Thursday.

Related stories on NBA basketball