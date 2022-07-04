Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

On Monday afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had another good season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

In 2021, they had won the NBA Championship, so they had high expectations going into the season.

Being the third seed in the Eastern Conference and making the second-round of the NBA Playoffs is nothing to be ashamed of, but they came up short based on expectations.

The one excuse that they do have is the fact that Khris Middleton did not play one game in the series due to an injury.

Therefore, they were without their second best player on offense for seven games against the Celtics, and still had a 3-2 lead at one point in the series.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, Defensive Player of The Year and the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

