Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos on Monday afternoon. The Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos on Monday afternoon. The Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

On Monday afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos. 

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had another good season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

In 2021, they had won the NBA Championship, so they had high expectations going into the season.  

Being the third seed in the Eastern Conference and making the second-round of the NBA Playoffs is nothing to be ashamed of, but they came up short based on expectations.  

The one excuse that they do have is the fact that Khris Middleton did not play one game in the series due to an injury. 

Therefore, they were without their second best player on offense for seven games against the Celtics, and still had a 3-2 lead at one point in the series. 

Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, Defensive Player of The Year and the 2021 NBA Finals MVP. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17645798_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18141588_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12620207_168388303_lowres
News

Latest Report: Are The Warriors A Real Possibility For Kevin Durant?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13442095_168388303_lowres
News

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12421118_168388303_lowres
News

Blake Griffin Still Remains A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Bring Back Serge Ibaka

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18513630_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine Made A Huge Decision About His Future With Chicago

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago