Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After The Bucks Won Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

After the Bucks won 101-89, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to ESPN.

Antetokounmpo had an incredible game with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

In addition to the triple-double, he also had two blocks and was a +23 in the minutes that he was on the floor.

The Celtics had been riding high heading into the series, because they had just swept the Brooklyn Nets who are led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

They looked like a team who is a legitimate title contender, and Jayson Tatum had been playing like a top-ten player in the world.

The Bucks, who won the NBA Championship last season, came into Boston as the underdogs on Sunday and crushed the Celtics in the second half.

A seven-game series can take many twists and turns, but Game 1 showed that the Bucks are going to be tough to beat even without All-Star Khris Middleton.

The Celtics will now have a very important Game 2, because they will not want to go back to Milwaukee in a 2-0 hole.

Jrue Holiday also had an impressive 25 points, ten rebounds and five assists.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday night in Boston.