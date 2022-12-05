Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Magic Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, because Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed on injury report for Monday."

Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's 105-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

The two-time MVP is averaging 31.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Bobby Portis led the way on Saturday with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucks are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-6 record in their first 22 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 5-3 in the eight games they have played on the road.

If the Bucks can have a healthy season, they will more than likely finish as a top-three seed in the east.

In 2021, Antetokounmpo led them to the NBA Championship, and last season they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (but Khris Middleton did not play in the series).

As for the Magic, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They are 5-19 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are also in the middle of an eight-game losing streak and are 1-9 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 4-8 in the 12 games they have played in Orlando.