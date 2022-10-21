Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their first win of the season when they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in Pennsylvania by a score of 90-88 on Thursday evening.

The loss drops the 76ers to 0-2 in the new season (they lost their first game to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night).

After the big win, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo, which went viral on Twitter.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "Great team win"

His post has nearly 19,000 likes in just 12 hours, so clearly, fans love it.

He typically posts a lot of media to his Twitter account, which is an excellent way to engage with fans.

The Bucks winning the game was impressive because they played without Khris Middleton (arguably their second-best player) and Pat Connaughton (arguably their best bench player).

Antetokounmpo finished his night with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Wesley Matthews was the night's hero because he knocked down a three-pointer to give the Bucks the lead when they were trailing by two points late in the game.

The Bucks also did a good job keeping Joel Embiid in check as the All-Star center shot just 6/21 from the field (he scored 15 points).

James Harden scored 31 points, but he shot just 1/7 from the three-point range.

The Bucks will play their second game on Saturday night when they host the Houston Rockets in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will play their third game at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.