Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

After the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their first win of the season when they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in Pennsylvania by a score of 90-88 on Thursday evening.

The loss drops the 76ers to 0-2 in the new season (they lost their first game to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night).

After the big win, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo, which went viral on Twitter.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "Great team win" 

His post has nearly 19,000 likes in just 12 hours, so clearly, fans love it.

He typically posts a lot of media to his Twitter account, which is an excellent way to engage with fans.    

The Bucks winning the game was impressive because they played without Khris Middleton (arguably their second-best player) and Pat Connaughton (arguably their best bench player). 

Antetokounmpo finished his night with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Wesley Matthews was the night's hero because he knocked down a three-pointer to give the Bucks the lead when they were trailing by two points late in the game. 

The Bucks also did a good job keeping Joel Embiid in check as the All-Star center shot just 6/21 from the field (he scored 15 points).

James Harden scored 31 points, but he shot just 1/7 from the three-point range. 

The Bucks will play their second game on Saturday night when they host the Houston Rockets in Wisconsin.  

Meanwhile, the 76ers will play their third game at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. 

USATSI_19266775_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18374815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19207275_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19125551_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19257191_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Celtics Talk: Robert Williams, Grant Williams, 2022-23 Opening Week and More - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122363_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Update Darius Garland's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8115550_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Bradley Beal Sends Out A Tweet About John Wall

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19257542_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Lakers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18135544_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Why Haven't The Bucks Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar