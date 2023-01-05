Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo After The Bucks Beat The Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on the road in overtime.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo once again had a massive night, putting up 30 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time (the previous game he put up a career-high 55 points).

After the victory over the Raptors, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned the photo: "Embrace every moment."

His post has 17,000 likes and over 500,000 impressions.

The NBA Champion forward frequently makes posts to social media after games (win or loss) and comes up with clever captions.

He is in the middle of an outstanding season and has averages of 32.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (on 53.2% shooting from the field) in 32 games.

At just 27 years old, he already has the basketball resume of a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and there is an excellent case to be made he has not even hit his peak as a player.

After leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022.

With the victory over the Raptors, the Bucks have a 25-13 record in 38 games, which has them tied with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only one game behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

If the Bucks can remain near the top of the standings, Antetokounmpo will likely be in consideration for the 2023 MVP Award.