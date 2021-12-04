Here's The Four Awesome Photos Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Publish date:
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Four Photos On Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos of his player edition shoes and the tweet with the photos can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season for the first time in over 50-years, and Antetokounmpo also won his first title and NBA Finals MVP.
He now adds those accomplishments to a long list of other accolades including two MVP's and a Defensive Player of The Year Award.
On the new season, the Bucks are off to a 14-9 start in their first 23 games.
They have a matchup with the Miami Heat in Wisconsin on Saturday evening.
The matchup is a rematch of their first round series last year, and the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, which was in the bubble.
