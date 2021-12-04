Here's The Four Awesome Photos Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Four Photos On Friday
    Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Four Photos On Friday

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos of his player edition shoes.
    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos of his player edition shoes and the tweet with the photos can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season for the first time in over 50-years, and Antetokounmpo also won his first title and NBA Finals MVP.  

    He now adds those accomplishments to a long list of other accolades including two MVP's and a Defensive Player of The Year Award. 

    On the new season, the Bucks are off to a 14-9 start in their first 23 games. 

    They have a matchup with the Miami Heat in Wisconsin on Saturday evening. 

    The matchup is a rematch of their first round series last year, and the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, which was in the bubble. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

