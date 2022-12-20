Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo After The Bucks Beat The Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-119 in Louisiana.

The win improved the Bucks to 22-8 in their first 30 games (they have the least amount of losses in the entire NBA).

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic night putting up 42 points, ten rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes of playing time.

He also shot a very impressive 12/17 from the field (70.6%).

After the victory, the NBA Champion sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned the photo: "Health is wealth."

On Saturday, Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' 123-97 win over the Utah Jazz with a knee injury.

However, he looked like he had no issues in Monday's dominant performance.

Right now, Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world and is averaging 31.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 25 games.

He is also shooting 53.3% from the field.

The Bucks are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference and have a half-game lead over the Boston Celtics.

They are now 8-5 in 13 games on the road and 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

Following the win over the Pelicans, the Bucks will face off with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Wednesday night.

As for the Pelicans, they have lost four games in a row but are still 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-12 record in 30 games.