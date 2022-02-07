Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Hilarious Joke After The Bucks Beat The Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Los Angeles Clippers 137-113 on Monday night in California, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a football joke (the Super Bowl is in Los Angeles, California). 

Antetokounmpo tweeted the clip of him making the joke, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.    

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, ten rebounds and five assists in the win. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

After winning the NBA Title last season against the Phoenix Suns, they are one again a contender to win the championship this season. 

