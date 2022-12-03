Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin on Saturday night but ended up losing 133-129.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the game was an absolute thriller.

The Lakers were led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James had 28 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, and Davis had 44 points, ten rebounds and four assists.

Afterward, Antetokounmpo tweeted a photo with James.

Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Embrace the moment. It's always great playing against the best. Let's get back on track."

The two-time MVP typically posts photos after games, and he always comes up with a great caption.

His current post had over 5,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.

During the game, Antetokounmpo had a massive block on James.

They are two of the greatest forwards to ever play in the NBA, so whenever they face off with each other, it's always a must-watch game for basketball fans.

Antetokounmpo is an NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP at 27 years old, while James is a four-time NBA Champion and four-time NBA Finals MVP.

During the game, James passed Magic Johnson to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time assists list.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 9-12 in their first 21 games, while the Bucks fell to 15-6 in their first 21 games.

The two teams will play one more time this season when they face off in California on February 9.