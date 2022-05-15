Skip to main content

WATCH: Absurd Foul Call On Giannis Antetokounmpo In Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a shooting foul at the end of the first half of Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo got called for a shooting foul that a lot of fans took issue with. 

As the half was winding down, Antetokounmpo got called for fouling Marcus Smart in the shooting motion all the way from half-court.          

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat. 

The Heat have been just waiting to see who would win the series, because they wrapped up their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania several days ago. 

The Celtics and Bucks have played a great series that has seen the road teams win several games, so no team has taken a true advantage.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, so they will have home-court advantage over whoever they face. 

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

