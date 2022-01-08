Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be active for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks will have Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City on Friday evening. 

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP missed the team's last game against the Toronto Raptors (which they lost 117-111) due to an illness, but had been probable for Friday evening. 

He will officially be active for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Bucks come into the game with a 25-15 record in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Nets, they are 24-12 on the season and the second seed in the east. 

The two teams faced off in the second round of the playoffs last season, and the Bucks won the series in Game 7. 

