Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and he won the NBA Finals MVP.

This season there are once again off to a fantastic start with a 19-11 record in their first 30 games.

They once again appear as if they will be in the mix for an NBA title.

As for the Pelicans, they are off to a miserable start to the season with a 9-21 record in their first 30 games.

