Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Is Going Viral

On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Chicago Bulls 118-113.

The two-time MVP had a stellar 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

However, it was not enough, and DeMar DeRozan, who had 36 points, four rebounds and eight assists, led the Bulls to their second straight victory.

On Thursday morning, Antetokounmpo tweeted a photo of himself and made a bold caption.

Antetokounmpo captioned his tweet: "Most hated."

In just two hours, the post has 25,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Antetokounmpo typically tweets photos after games, but the caption likely gained the post so much traction.

For the most part, he appears to be one of the most popular players in the history of the NBA.

Therefore, the caption is intriguing.

At just 27 years old, he has already won the NBA Championship, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of The Year and two MVPs.

Right now, he has established himself as one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and he has a chance to go down as one of the 10 or 15 best players (ever), depending on how the rest of his career turns out.

With the loss to the Bulls, the Bucks fell to 12-5 in their first 17 games, but they are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo has unbelievable averages of 30.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest on 52.3% shooting from the field in 14 games played this season.