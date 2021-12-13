Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks
    Publish date:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks.

    The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon.  

    The final score was 112-97, and the Bucks advanced to 18-10, while the Knicks fell to 12-15. 

    After the game, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo of himself from the game, and the caption was absolutely hilarious.  

    The post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, which was the first title of his future Hall of Fame career.  

    The Bucks once again look like they will be a legitimate contender to win the east and make a run at another title.  

    As for the Knicks, they showed great promise last season going 41-31, and started out this year 5-1, but have completely fallen off since 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    just now
    USATSI_17345572_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17334865_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Pistons Without James Harden

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17209785_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Huge News About Jerami Grant Before The Pistons Host The Nets

    22 hours ago