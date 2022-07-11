Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos

On Monday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with three photos.

The post is going viral as it has over 11,000 likes in just a few hours.

Antetokounmpo looks like he is getting in top shape during the offseason based on the photos.

The Bucks had another fantastic season, but they came up short in the NBA Playoffs losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

However, they did not have their second best player Khris Middleton for all seven games.

In the first-round they beat the Chicago Bulls, and in 2021 they won the NBA Championship.

