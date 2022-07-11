Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with three photos on Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
On Monday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with three photos.
The post is going viral as it has over 11,000 likes in just a few hours.
Antetokounmpo looks like he is getting in top shape during the offseason based on the photos.
The Bucks had another fantastic season, but they came up short in the NBA Playoffs losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games.
However, they did not have their second best player Khris Middleton for all seven games.
In the first-round they beat the Chicago Bulls, and in 2021 they won the NBA Championship.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.