Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 112-98 in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks advanced to 32-21 in the 53 games that they have played so far this season, and are now 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with a triple-double; 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

After winning the NBA title last season, they are once again one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

