Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 112-98 in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.  

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The Bucks advanced to 32-21 in the 53 games that they have played so far this season, and are now 6-4 in their last ten games.   

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.   

Antetokounmpo finished the night with a triple-double; 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.  

After winning the NBA title last season, they are once again one of the best teams in the entire NBA.   

