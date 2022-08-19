Jacob Evans Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors 2018 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

On August 19, Jacob Evans still remains a free agent. He was the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
On August 19, Jacob Evans still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

The 25-year-old was the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. 

Therefore, during his rookie season he played for a team that featured Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. 

The Warriors made their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals that season, but they lost in Game 6 to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Evans played in 30 games, and averaged 1.3 points per contest.

He also appeared in seven playoff games during their run to the NBA Finals. 

The following season he played in 29 games for the Warriors, before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

He played in 29 games that season (for the two teams), and averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. 

Since that season, he has not played in the NBA, so he has been out of the league for two seasons. 

Over the last two seasons, he has spent time playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League affiliate for the Warriors NBA team). 

At his age, and being such a recent first-round pick, he is still a name to keep an eye on. 

There are plenty of young teams that are always looking for players to fill out minutes and give players a chance to prove themselves.

In addition, a contending team could also take a chance on him, because he would only cost a minimum (or even non-guaranteed) contract.

