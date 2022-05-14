Draymond Green's Tweet About The Celtics-Bucks Series

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 108-95 on Friday night to force a Game 7 back in Boston to decide who will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the series.

Green's tweet said: "I just watched Bucks/Celtics highlights on SC. They showed something about Mike Buldenholzer and then some of the Celtics players talking about the game. But, did not show Ime Udoka at all. Did he make any adjustments from game 5 to 6? Does Ime do Interviews? Just wondering???"

Green and the Warriors are now in the Western Conference Finals after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday night to win the series 4-2.

Game 7 between the Celtics and Bucks will take place on Sunday in Massachusetts, and the Miami Heat are waiting for the winner of the series after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, so they will host the first two games against the Celtics or the Bucks.

