Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Kim Kardashian

On Wednesday, Golden State Warriros All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet.

Green's tweet said: "We live in an rather interesting world to say the least. I saw people mad at Kim K over the last couple of days of a diet she was supposedly on. People really think they have the right to get mad at the food someone does/doesn’t eat?"

The Warriros won Game 1, and Green got ejected during the first half due to a flagrant 2 foul.

The entertaining first game came down to a shot by Ja Morant at the buzzer that the All-Star missed.

In the second game, the Grizzlies won by a score of 106-101 to tie up the series before they head to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since the 2019 season when they made the NBA Finals but lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to the drought, the Warriors had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles during that time span.

