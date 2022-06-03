Skip to main content

Warriors And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in California at the Chase Center.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have made it to the NBA Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

They beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference, and that series ended last Thursday (exactly a week ago), so the Warriors have a lot of rest. 

As for the Celtics, they are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season, but they have been to the Conference Finals four times in the last six seasons. 

They beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, so they have had a lot less rest than the Warriors coming into Game 1. 

