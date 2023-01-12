On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala got ejected after an argument with a referee (he finished his night two points and three assists in 13 minutes of playing time).

On Thursday night, the NBA has announced that Iguodala has been fined $25,000.

Via NBA Communications: "Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

The 38-year-old is in his 19th season in the NBA, and is averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in two games.

From 2015-19, Iguodala helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals five times in a row (they won three titles in that span), and he returned to the team last year (and they won their fourth title in eight seasons).

In addition to the Warriors, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

His career averages are 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 1,225 regular season games.

The Warriors are 20-21 in 41 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.