Golden State Warriors Announce 2 Roster Moves

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off a to a dreadful start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Through the first ten games, the defending NBA Champions are just 3-7.

On Sunday, the team announced that they have assigned two players to their G League affliate (Santa Cruz Warriors).

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guard Ryan Rollins to the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Both players are rookies this season and were selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick out of Milwaukee and has only played in five minutes of action so far this season.

Therefore, it will be good for the first-round pick to get some meaningful minutes in the G League (as opposed to just riding the bench with the NBA team).

Rollins was the 44th overall pick out of Toledo and has only played in 13 minutes of action this season.

However, he played nine minutes in their most recent game on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans and had 7 points on 2/4 shooting from the field.

Both players will more than likely benefit from the roster move.

Currently, the Warriors are in the middle of a five-game losing streak, and they have lost to teams they shouldn’t be losing to.

Three of the five teams did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

They will look to end the losing skid on Monday night when they host the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco at the Chase Center.