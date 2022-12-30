Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League On Thursday

The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

Rattling off three consecutive home victories, the Golden State Warriors find themselves back at .500 on the season with an 18-18 record.

Despite Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins missing time due to injuries, the Warriors have kept things afloat and they are beginning to find production from their young depth.

One of these young talents that has stepped up is Patrick Baldwin Jr., the team’s first-round pick from this past summer’s draft. Baldwin has not seen consistent minutes for the Warriors, but in Wednesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, the rookie forward played 13 total minutes due to Jonathan Kuminga getting into foul trouble and he delivered Golden State with 11 points, including three made three-pointers.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. figures to be a young asset the Warriors look to integrate into their system all season long, as is Ryan Rollins, but getting them the most practice time and developmental time is key, which is why Golden State assigned the two rookies to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League on Thursday.

WARRIORS PR: “Warriors assign Patrick Baldwin Jr. & Ryan Rollins to Santa Cruz.”

This is by no means a “demotion” for either player, as the Warriors have used Santa Cruz all season long for Baldwin and Rollins to see extra reps in practice and even get extra chances to develop their skills by playing in G League games.

In nine G League games with Santa Cruz since November 9, Baldwin has averaged 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

As for Rollins, he has played in ten G League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors since Nov. 9, averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor.

The Warriors are excited about what both rookies have to offer moving forward and by giving them time to develop right now in the G League, they hope that Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins could step up into a bench role later on in the season or in future seasons.

Golden State will play their next game on Friday night in San Francisco against the Portland Trail Blazers.

