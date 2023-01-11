Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

Losing 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors have now dropped three consecutive home games and sit at 20-21 on the season.

The good news for the Warriors however is that both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are back as the team prepares for a very important five-game road trip, one that will see them playing the Boston Celtics, the best team in the league record-wise, within the next week.

Finding consistency and staying healthy are the two biggest challenges Golden State faces right now, as they know that they can compete with any team in this league when at full-strength.

Given all the injuries the Warriors have had to deal with over the last month, a lot of the young talents within this organization have had the opportunity to see extra minutes and Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been one of these players.

Baldwin has had some really solid looking moments with Golden State so far this season and the team is very excited about the player he can be moving forward as he continues to gain experience and develop further.

In attempts to get him as much developmental time and reps as possible, the Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

Playing in a total of 13 games in the NBA with the Warriors this season, Baldwin Jr. has played well, averaging 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range.

Going back to Santa Cruz is by no means a demotion for Baldwin and he will most likely rejoin the Golden State Warriors at some point over their upcoming five-game road trip.

The Warriors will play their next game on Friday, January 13 against the San Antonio Spurs.

