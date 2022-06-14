BREAKING: Star NBA Player Arrested In Kentucky
The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics and Game 5 is on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for an arrest in May. He's also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday night, the NBA Finals are taking place between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
However, earlier in the day Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported that NBA star Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Kentucky after he was arrested in May.
Harrell just finished his seventh season in the NBA, and he has played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers in addition to the Charlotte Hornets.
This past season, he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 64.5% shooting from the field.
In 2020, he averaged an impressive 18.6 points, 7.1 rebonds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Clippers.
