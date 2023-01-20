Draymond Green Makes A Bold Claim About Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green thinks his teammate Steph Curry could run for President one day.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 127-118 (on the road) in their only trip to Washington, D.C., of the 2022-23 season.

Therefore, the team made a trip to the White House (on Tuesday) to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry gave a speech at the podium during a White House briefing.

"We want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here; it's something that we don't ever take for granted," Curry said at the opening of his speech.

Afterward, Draymond Green was interviewed by reporters outside of the White House, and he made a bold claim about Curry (video shared via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

"I thought Steph's speech was incredible," Green said. "I think Steph could one day run for President of the United States. What better person? He's smart, he's put together, he doesn't really make mistakes. Why not?"

Green has been teammates with Curry for his entire career since being drafted as the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

They have helped form one of the best dynasties in NBA history (and all of the sports) and have won four NBA Championships over the last eight seasons.

In addition, the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals in six of those eight seasons.

On Thursday evening, they are in Boston to play the Celtics, their first time playing at the TD Garden since Game 6 of the NBA Finals when they closed out the series.