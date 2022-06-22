Draymond Green's Hilarious Question

On Wednesday morning, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet with a question that has gone viral on Twitter.

Green: "Anybody talk out of turn today? Just logging on the app to see if there’s someone to destroy"

The All-Star forward has been very active on Twitter since the season has ended, and he has had some great tweets that have gone very viral.

Green and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics last week to win the 2022 NBA Championship.

The trip to the Finals was their sixth time making it in the last eight seasons, and it was also their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

In 2020 and 2021, the franchise missed the playoffs for two straight seasons, but prior to that they had been to the Finals five times in a row.

In that time span they also won three titles, so this season they picked up right where they left off.

A huge reason for the struggles in the two prior seasons was injuries.

In 2020, Steph Curry missed most of the season, and Klay Thompson missed both seasons due to injuries.

Thompson returned to the lineup in the middle of the year after missing almost 1,000 days of action.

Green has played with Curry and Thompson for his entire career after being drafted out of Michigan State in the second-round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

He has been their best defender, and one of the team's best leaders for a decade.