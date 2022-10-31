Golden State Warriors To Pick Up Team Options For Three Players

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful franchises in NBA history simply because they have built a juggernaut from within. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were all “home-grown” talents in the sense that they were drafted by Golden State and now, the Warriors are hopeful that they will be able to once again build a long-term, sustainable core with their young talents.

They may have started the 2022-23 NBA season with a 3-4 record, but the Warriors are still a top-tier team in the NBA and they believe that their youth can step into much larger roles as the season progresses. That is why they have decided to exercise the team options on the contracts of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before Monday’s deadline to do so, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

All three players are recent first-round picks of the Warriors and both Moody and Kuminga were selected inside the Top-14 of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Kuminga is still a very raw prospect in the sense that the Warriors are still looking to develop him further and mold him into a player they can utilize on a nightly basis, but Moses Moody has already proven to be an effective bench scorer.

Following a rookie season in which he averaged just under 12.0 minutes per game, Moody has seen his minutes rise to about 17.0 minutes per game early on this season and his confidence from the perimeter continues to grow.

As for James Wiseman, he is still being eased into action, as he sat out the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a meniscus injury, as well as a hamstring injury. Drafted second overall by Golden State in 2020, the Warriors have high expectations that the young center will be able to develop further into a potential All-Star-like big man in the frontcourt alongside Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

No team in the NBA has drafted better than the Golden State Warriors over the last decade and it seems like general manager Bob Myers and the Warriors’ front-office has once again set this organization up for long-term success.

Kuminga, Moody and Wiseman all figure to be key building blocks for this organization for the foreseeable future.

