Klay Thompson Not Concerned Over Golden State’s Struggles This Season

Following a 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shared that he is not concerned with his team’s struggles this season.

The Golden State Warriors and their struggles this season have been well-documented recently and once again, a lot is being made of their inconsistencies on the road following a 132-118 loss on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Erasing a 15-point first quarter deficit and taking a three-point lead into halftime of this game, the Warriors were outscored 73-56 in the second half and ended up dropping yet another road game, pushing their road record on the season to 4-17 ahead of Monday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Inconsistencies that lie within this team on both ends of the floor and on their bench have hindered Golden State’s ability to be one of the top teams in the league this season, yet these struggles do not seem to phase five-time All-Star and four-time champion Klay Thompson.

“None. Zero,” Klay said when asked about the team’s concern level at this point in the season ahead of the playoffs. “Zero, just get us there healthy in one piece, hopefully with a decent seed.”

All season long, the Warriors have never really looked worried, which is expected given that they are coming off their fourth title run in the last eight seasons.

However, with how volatile the Western Conference is this season, getting to the playoffs is not a given for any team.

Currently 21-22 ahead of Monday’s game, the Warriors are within two games of the 5-seeded Dallas Mavericks and just 0.5 games in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently the 12-seed in the conference.

Anything can happen at this point in the season and obviously many are questioning the concern levels within this team, but Klay Thompson and the rest of this roster are just going about their business every day, knowing that they are once again a title threat when it comes time for the playoffs.

“I don’t know,” Thompson answered with a grin on his face when asked why there is a lack of focus within the Warriors. “It’s hard man. It’s a hard business. I have been in this league for a long time and I have all the confidence in this team, so I am not going to be concerned at this point in the season. I know we will ride the ship, I know it in my heart.”

Playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Wizards, the Warriors will be looking to get back to .500 on the season and more importantly, pick up a road win.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.