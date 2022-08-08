Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

Before we know it, the 2022-23 NBA season will be tipping off and now is about the time teams start to unveil what some of their alternate jerseys will look like.

On Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors put out a video featuring Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin revealing the team’s new “Classic Edition” jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

Just last week, the Warriors revealed what their “Statement Edition” jerseys would be looking like for the new season.

These new “Classic Edition” jerseys for the Warriors are symbolic of the ones the team wore from 1988-97.

Mullin was a huge part of Golden State’s small success during this time, as he made the All-Star Game five times with the Warriors and took the team to the Western Conference Semifinals on three different occasions.

The new jersey will also include a “Captain’s badge” on the jerseys of the Warriors’ captains for the first time since 1997.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of an improbable 2021-22 season that ended in them winning their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

Taking down the Boston Celtics in a six-game NBA Finals series, Curry won his first Finals MVP award and the Warriors officially declared themselves as one of the most elite dynasties in NBA history.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not getting any younger, but this core group still remains one of the best units in the entire NBA and they will once again be the team to beat entering the new league year.