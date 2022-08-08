Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

The Golden State Warriors have released what their “Classic Edition” uniforms will look like for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Before we know it, the 2022-23 NBA season will be tipping off and now is about the time teams start to unveil what some of their alternate jerseys will look like.

On Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors put out a video featuring Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin revealing the team’s new “Classic Edition” jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

Just last week, the Warriors revealed what their “Statement Edition” jerseys would be looking like for the new season.

These new “Classic Edition” jerseys for the Warriors are symbolic of the ones the team wore from 1988-97. 

Mullin was a huge part of Golden State’s small success during this time, as he made the All-Star Game five times with the Warriors and took the team to the Western Conference Semifinals on three different occasions.

The new jersey will also include a “Captain’s badge” on the jerseys of the Warriors’ captains for the first time since 1997.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of an improbable 2021-22 season that ended in them winning their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

Taking down the Boston Celtics in a six-game NBA Finals series, Curry won his first Finals MVP award and the Warriors officially declared themselves as one of the most elite dynasties in NBA history. 

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not getting any younger, but this core group still remains one of the best units in the entire NBA and they will once again be the team to beat entering the new league year. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsGolden State Warriors2022-23 NBA Season

USATSI_18569399_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel26 seconds ago
USATSI_17347560_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Face A Franchise-Altering Decision With Kevin Durant's Latest Request

By Brett Siegel4 minutes ago
USATSI_18046703_168388303_lowres
News

Tristan Thompson Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16902154_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18081988_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18152900_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Release Preseason Schedule

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15548588_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story Message To DeMar DeRozan

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12376650_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LeBron James Sends Out A VIRAL Tweet On Sunday Night

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago