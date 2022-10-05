Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Officially Waive 2 Players

Golden State Warriors Officially Waive 2 Players

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams.
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards were the first two teams to play a preseason game. 

They faced off in two games this past weekend in Japan, and the Warriors came away victorious in both of them.

With the season approaching, teams around the league will continue to make additions and subtractions to their rosters. 

On Monday, the Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams. 

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived guard Mac McClung and forward Trevion Williams, it was announced today." 

McClung is an extremely exciting player to watch, and he had a successful college career for the Georgetown Hoyas and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

This past season, he played in two NBA games (one for the Chicago Bulls and the other for the Los Angeles Lakers).  

He appeared in one of the games in Japan and put up nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes of playing time.  

"Letting Mac go was tough, I love Mac and I think he's an NBA player," Kerr said on Tuesday. 

As for Williams, he spent four seasons playing for the Purdue Boilermakers, and he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

He played in both preseason games for the Warriors, and in the most recent one, he put up two points, six rebounds and two assists in nine minutes of playing time.

The Warriors will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 18 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

