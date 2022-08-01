Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green

The Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a contract on Monday.

After being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 20 and after clearing waivers, veteran forward JaMychal Green has officially signed with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced in a press release on Monday.

Green, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, being a key bench talent for them in the frontcourt. Playing in a total of 125 games with Denver, Green averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 47.4% from the floor, 34.8% from three-point range.

A more than capable three-point shooter that plays physical defense in the low-post, JaMychal Green should be a very nice addition to a team that is coming off their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

With the departures of Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, two stretch forwards that had the ability to score from the perimeter and make a difference in this team's championship run, Green figures to be utilized quite a bit with Golden State.

The Warriors’ frontcourt depth has always been questioned and with James Wiseman working his way back from a knee injury that kept him out all of this past year, JaMychal Green will see plenty of minutes alongside Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

Experience matters late in the regular season and in the postseason, which is why this is a very underrated signing made by the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

Set to enter his ninth NBA season, Green knows his role and will be another tough, physical player for the Warriors to utilize in their frontcourt. 

