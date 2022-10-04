Golden State Warriors Officially Sign Ty Jerome

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign Former Thunder And Suns Guard

The Golden State Warriors have officially signed Ty Jerome, who was recently traded to the Houston Rockets by the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequently waived.

After officially clearing waivers, Ty Jerome has agreed to a contract with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jerome, 25, was recently traded to the Houston Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of an eight-player trade. Upon arrival to Houston though, Jerome was waived by the Rockets and was immediately rumored to sign with the Warriors once he cleared waivers.

Selected 24th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Ty Jerome began his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns. Immediately following his rookie season with Phoenix, Jerome was dealt to the Thunder as part of the deal that brought All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Suns.

The last two seasons in Oklahoma City, Jerome averaged 8.6 points and 2.8 assists in about 19.6 minutes per game. For his career, Jerome has played in a total of 112 regular season games.

While the terms of his contract with the Warriors was not released, it is very likely that Ty Jerome has signed a training camp deal with Golden State in order to compete for their final roster spot.

Known to be a strong three-point shooter that is able to play off-the-ball, Jerome is exactly the kind of perimeter player that could fit in with this team's style of play. 

The Warriors currently have 14 players under contract for the 2022-23 season right now, leaving their final roster spot up for grabs in training camp this year.

Golden State is set to begin the new NBA season on October 18 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

