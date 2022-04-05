WATCH: Warriors Post Old Clip Of Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Kevin Durant
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors posted an old clip of a pass Steph Curry made to Kevin Durant. Prior to joining the Brooklyn Nets, Durant spent three seasons in Golden State.
The highlight can be seen embedded in the tweet below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
Prior to joining the Brooklyn Nets, Durant spent three seasons playing with Curry on the Warriors.
The duo was arguably the most talented pair of players to play on the same team since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
In those three seasons, they made the NBA Finals all three times, and won two NBA Championships.
