WATCH: Warriors Post Old Clip Of Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Kevin Durant

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors posted an old clip of a pass Steph Curry made to Kevin Durant. Prior to joining the Brooklyn Nets, Durant spent three seasons in Golden State.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors posted an old clip of an incredible pass that Steph Curry made to Kevin Durant.   

The highlight can be seen embedded in the tweet below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

Prior to joining the Brooklyn Nets, Durant spent three seasons playing with Curry on the Warriors.  

The duo was arguably the most talented pair of players to play on the same team since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.  

In those three seasons, they made the NBA Finals all three times, and won two NBA Championships.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

