WATCH: Warriors Post Old Clip Of Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Kevin Durant

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors posted an old clip of an incredible pass that Steph Curry made to Kevin Durant.

The highlight can be seen embedded in the tweet below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Prior to joining the Brooklyn Nets, Durant spent three seasons playing with Curry on the Warriors.

The duo was arguably the most talented pair of players to play on the same team since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

In those three seasons, they made the NBA Finals all three times, and won two NBA Championships.

