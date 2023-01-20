The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, they have a lengthy injury report, so the team has announced that they have called up rookie Ryan Rollins (from the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliate).

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Ryan Rollins from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Rollins has played in 12 games for the Warriors this season and has averages of 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest.

The former Toledo star was the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has also played in 16 G League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

In ten Showcase Cup games, he averaged 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, in six G League regular season games, he has averages of 19.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Rollins most recently played in the NBA on January 7 against the Orlando Magic (he played two minutes and had two points and two rebounds).

The Warriors are coming off a 121-118 loss on Thursday to the Boston Celtics (in overtime on the road).

They are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 5-5, and they are 5-18 in 23 games on the road.