BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release New Uniforms

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

Warriors: "On this day in 1971, we officially became the “Golden State” Warriors. #DubNation, it’s time to make our next Statement. @Rakuten || Statement Edition"

The Warriors are in the middle of one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but returned to the postseason this past year as the third seed in the Western Conference.

In the first three rounds they beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

They then lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, but then went 4-1 in the next five games to win the title in Game 6.

That was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done during that time span.

Prior to the playoff drought, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row from 2015-19.

The first four trips to the Finals were against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who they went 3-1 against.

In 2016, they blew a 3-1 lead, which was the only time that they lost to the Cavs in the Finals.

After winning in 2015, 2017 and 2018, they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

This past season, they returned right back to the top of the league, and they are well positioned to continue competing for titles.