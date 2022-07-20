Nemanja Bjelica Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
What? 2022 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

Nemanja Bjelica still remains a free agent on July 20. Bjelica helped the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last season. He has also played for the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings.

July 20 marks the 21st day of NBA free agency, and Nemanja Bjelica still remains available for any team in the league to sign. 

Bjelica played 16.1 minutes per game for the Golden State Warriors last season, and he averaged 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. 

He also shot a solid 46.8% from the field. 

The Warriors ended up winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics after beating the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds. 

In the playoffs, he played in 15 games and averaged 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. 

This was his third time in the NBA Playoffs over his seven-year NBA career. 

Prior to the Warriors, he played for the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings. 

At 34-years-old, he has proven to be a very productive role player over his career. 

He has played in 449 regular seasons, and has a career shooting percentage of 38.4% from the three-point range, which is very solid. 

In 2020, he averaged a career high 11.5 points per game for the Kings and he shot nearly 42% from the three-point range in that season. 

For the Warriors, this was their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, and their sixth time in the Finals in that span. 

In 2020 and 2021, they missed the playoffs, but prior to that they made the Finals five times in a row. 

They have been the dynasty the NBA has seen since the Los Angeles Lakers had Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. 

