Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors signed forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal.

In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change.

On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Lamb, 24, went undrafted in 2020 after spending four years at Vermont. There, Lamb was a standout performer, earning the American East Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2020, as well as being named the conference’s Tournament MVP twice in 2017 and 2019.

Shortly after going undrafted, Anthony Lamb signed a training camp deal with the Detroit Pistons and after being waived, he joined the Canton Charge in the G League after being drafted sixth overall in the G League draft.

Since then, Lamb has played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League, as well as the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. He finished the 2021-22 season with the Rockets on a two-way contract.

Named the 2021 NBA G League Most Improved Player and recently being honored by appearing on the All-NBA G League Third Team, Anthony Lamb joins the Golden State Warriors as an experienced, young talent that will be fighting for the team’s final roster spot.

Coming off their fourth title in the last eight seasons, the Warriors still remain at the top of the NBA world and will be once again looking to defend their title heading into the 2022-23 season.

Golden State will open up the new season at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18, one of two games that will be played on TNT to open up the new NBA season. 

