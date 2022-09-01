Golden State Warriors Sign Jerome Robinson

While his focus may be on the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter always has connections and on Wednesday, he had a little bit of NBA news to break.

According to Schefter, Jerome Robinson, the former 13th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors to compete for one of their open roster spots in training camp.

Robinson, 25, spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Warriors G League affiliates, and he has not played in an actual NBA game since the 2020-21 season when he was with the Washington Wizards.

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018, the former first-round pick was traded to Washington following his rookie season in a deal that sent Marcus Morris Sr. to Los Angeles.

Spending two seasons in Washington and playing in a total of 38 games for the Wizards, Robinson did not have his fourth-year player option picked up and he was then waived on April 8, 2021.

As of right now, the Warriors have 13 guaranteed contracts on their roster for the 2022-23 season and technically speaking, they have two open roster spots. One of which is being reserved for veteran forward Andre Iguodala, should he decide not to retire, and the other is up for grabs between Jerome Robinson, Mac McClung, Pat Spencer and Trevion Williams, all of which have signed training camp deals with Golden State.

The Warriors are coming off a magical 2021-22 season in which they made it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, winning their fourth title in eight years. Looking to solidify their bench in hopes of making another championship run, the Warriors will give Robinson a fair shot to prove his worth, specifically as another perimeter scorer on offense.