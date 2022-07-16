Andre Iguodala Sends Out Viral Tweet With A Bold Claim

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Iguodala: "The bay needs a @WNBA team…"

The Bay Area has been a popular place for many professional teams in the NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL, over the years.

However, they do not have a WNBA team, so Iguodala makes a great point that they need one.

Iguodala's post has over 3,000 likes in just a few hours.

Back in June, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked about having a team in the Bay Area.

"It would be, and will be, huge for a WNBA team to have a franchise here," Silver said of a WNBA team in the Bay Area on June 5.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off a phenomenal season that saw them win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals (in six games) to win the NBA Championship.

Iguodala had not been on the team for each of the prior two seasons (they had missed the playoffs both of those years).

However, prior to those two seasons of missing the postseason, they had gone to the Finals five times in a row (and Iguodala was on the team in all five seasons).

In 2015, he was the Finals MVP.

The former All-Star has also played for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets in addition to his two stints with the Warriors.

He has been one of the most important players for the Warriors dynasty.