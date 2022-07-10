Draymond Green's Viral Tweet About The #1 Overall Pick

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out a tweet that went viral about Orlando Magic's first overall pick Paolo Banchero.

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter.   

Green: "Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways… #TNM"  

The first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Paolo Banchero had an impressive debut to his professional career. 

The former Duke star had 23 points, six rebounds, six assits, four steals and two blocks. 

He was selected by the Orlando Magic, who have a very talented group of young players to build around that also features; Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony Franz Wagner R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr. and several other players. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

