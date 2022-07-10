Draymond Green's Viral Tweet About The #1 Overall Pick

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter.

Green: "Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways… #TNM"

The first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Paolo Banchero had an impressive debut to his professional career.

The former Duke star had 23 points, six rebounds, six assits, four steals and two blocks.

He was selected by the Orlando Magic, who have a very talented group of young players to build around that also features; Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony Franz Wagner R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr. and several other players.

