Golden State Warriors Star Gets "Pissed" At This

On the most recent episode of the Point Forward Podcast (with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala), Iguodala stuck up for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.

"I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook's news," Iguodala said. "Like this package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook, this team declined Russell Westbrook, and it's like it's only feeding to that machine. It's like what are ya'll really trying to do this man? What did he do to ya'll?"

Westbrook had a legendary stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder for 11 seasons, but the last three seasons he has played for three different teams (Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers).

The Lakers had a tough season last year missing the NBA Playoffs, and there have been an endless amount of rumors about Westbrook being traded.

The 2017 NBA MVP averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this past season.

He is still durable (played in 78 out of 82 games) and can put up numbers, but the roster did not appear to have good chemistry.

Both sides appeared like they could use a fresh start, but with his $47.1 million salary for next season, he will be hard to move.

The Lakers have a roster full of big names such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook, but they still will likely have to fight to be a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

This past season, they were the 11th seed with a 33-49 record.