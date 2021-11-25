Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (15-2) and on Wednesday they are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers come into the game with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games of the season.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.

Prior to dealing with injuries the last two seasons, the Warriors had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three championships in that time period.

As for the 76ers, they are coming off of a trip to the playoffs that saw them lose in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.

