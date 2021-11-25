Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
    Publish date:

    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (15-2) and on Wednesday they are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. 

    The 76ers come into the game with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games of the season. 

    For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs this season. 

    Prior to dealing with injuries the last two seasons, the Warriors had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three championships in that time period. 

    As for the 76ers, they are coming off of a trip to the playoffs that saw them lose in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Warriors' Klay Thompson Tweeted About Jordan Poole

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965380_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17000242_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet About Is Going Viral

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_9339399_168388303_lowres
    News

    This Team Could Have Drafted Kyrie Irving And Klay Thompson In The Same NBA Draft

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17177644_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Tweeted

    12 hours ago