    • November 17, 2021
    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets
    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
    The Golden State Warriors have the NBA's best record (11-2) and will take their hot start to the season into Brooklyn, New York, to play the Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday. 

    For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Steph Curry will be going up against his former teammate Kevin Durant.

    Durant played for the Warriors for three seasons, and in all three years he spent with Curry they made the NBA Finals. 

    In the first two seasons they won the NBA Championship.

    The Nets come into the game with a 10-4 record after starting the season 1-2. 

    There is a good chance that this matchup could be previewing what the NBA Finals looks like this summer. 

