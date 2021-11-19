Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Detroit Pistons
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
The lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
In the game the Warriors will be without a lot of their key players such as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.
Even so, the Warriors are 13-2 and have the best record in the NBA through their first 15 games.
The Pistons come into the game with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games, and with all of the key players out for the Warriors and them being on the second night of a back-to-back it should at least be a good matchup.
These two teams are headed in different directions as the Warriors are on the trajectory to be headed back to being to a deep playoff run, while the Pistons are clearly rebuilding.
