    • November 22, 2021
    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors
    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
    The Golden State Warriors are 14-2 in their first 16 games of the 2021-22 NBA season, which is good for the best record out of all 30 teams in the league. 

    On Sunday night they are hosting the Toronto Raptors in California.

    The Raptors come into the game 8-9 and missed the postseason last year.

    For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    The two teams played each other in the 2019 NBA Finals, and Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant both got injured during the series. 

    The Raptors had Kawhi Leonard for that one season, and won the NBA Championship before he joined the Los Angeles Clippers. 

    The Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons since making the NBA Finals five times in a row. 

    More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

