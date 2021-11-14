Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

The Golden State Warriors are 11-1 on the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

On Sunday, they are in Charlotte, North Carolina, to play the Hornets, who come into the game 7-7.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below form the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Steph Curry has been off to a sensational start to the season, and is coming off of a game on Friday night where he had 40 points in the Warriors win over the Chicago Bulls.

Curry also had 50 points last week in their win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors are also still without five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, who have both yet to play this yet.

