Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night
    Publish date:

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

    The Golden State Warriors are 11-1 on the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA. 

    On Sunday, they are in Charlotte, North Carolina, to play the Hornets, who come into the game 7-7. 

    For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below form the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Steph Curry has been off to a sensational start to the season, and is coming off of a game on Friday night where he had 40 points in the Warriors win over the Chicago Bulls. 

    Curry also had 50 points last week in their win against the Atlanta Hawks. 

    The Warriors are also still without five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, who have both yet to play this yet. 

    More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here.

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Talk To J. Cole Before The Golden State Warriors Play The Charlotte Hornets

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game On Sunday

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16898081_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Ja Morant Tweeted About His Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Shoes

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out This Amazing Picture From The Warriors Win Over The Bulls

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15513223_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Morning

    4 hours ago