Big News About Steve Kerr On Sunday

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has cleared health and safety protocols, and he will coach in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors just beat the Memphis Grizzlies, and they will now play the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round.

The Golden State Warriros did not have their head coach Steve Kerr for the final two games of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols. 

The good news for the Warriors is that they will have their head coach back for the Western Conference Finals. 

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in six games, and they are now waiting to face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks. 

That series is currently tied up at 3-3, and Game 7 will played on Sunday afternoon in Arizona to decide who will face the Warriors. 

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 seasons, but prior to the drought they had been one of the greatest dynasties in league history. 

The team went to the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and they also won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

They beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in just five games before their series with the Grizzlies. 

