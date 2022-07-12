Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Live

Recently, Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson went on Instagram live, and some of the clips are going viral on Twitter.

The Warriors on NBCS Twitter account shared two of the clips.

Thompson and the Warriors won the NBA Championship this season by beating the Boston Celtics in six games (last month).

The title was their fourth in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done during that time span.

They have also been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons.

In 2020 and 2021 the Warriors missed the playoffs, but prior to that they had been to the Finals five times in a row.

In the playoffs this season, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets (in five games), Memphis Grizzlies (in six games), Dallas Mavericks (in five games) and Celtics (in six games).

Thompson had been injured for each of those the seasons that they missed the playoffs, so he has technically been to the Finals six times in a row.

After dealing with such serious injuries for so long, he is now able to have an offseason without rehabbing injuries and begin the season at full strength.

He did not return this season until January, so he was unable to play in the beginning of the season.

Thompson was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has played with Steph Curry and the Warriors for his entire career.

Thompson has career averages of 19.5 points per game on nearly 42% shooting from the three-point range.